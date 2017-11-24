Terrell Suggs on shutouts: We’ll take 35-34 if we win

Getty Images

The Ravens are the fifth team in the last 30 years to shut out their opponents at least three times in a single season and that’s a big reason why the 5-5 team remains in the playoff hunt in the AFC.

With an offense buried at the bottom of the rankings, those results bear out safety Eric Weddle‘s preseason remarks about the defense needing to drive the team to success. Weddle said something similar this week when he noted that the defense’s philosophy is that “we need to win the game” regardless of what other units do, although that’s not quite how linebacker Terrell Suggs feels about it.

Like fight club and no-hitters, Suggs says the shutouts aren’t something to talk about and added that he’d be fine with a shootout if it ended with the Ravens on top.

“It is like the no-hitter,” Suggs said, via the team’s website. “This is the NFL. You want to play well every week, especially on defense. We aren’t thinking about [shutouts]. Seriously. We’ll take the win; 35-34 is good for us.”

While Suggs’ sentiment is understandable, the results of the first 10 games say the Ravens are going to go as far as their defense will take them this year.