Terrell Suggs on shutouts: We’ll take 35-34 if we win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2017, 12:33 PM EST
The Ravens are the fifth team in the last 30 years to shut out their opponents at least three times in a single season and that’s a big reason why the 5-5 team remains in the playoff hunt in the AFC.

With an offense buried at the bottom of the rankings, those results bear out safety Eric Weddle‘s preseason remarks about the defense needing to drive the team to success. Weddle said something similar this week when he noted that the defense’s philosophy is that “we need to win the game” regardless of what other units do, although that’s not quite how linebacker Terrell Suggs feels about it.

Like fight club and no-hitters, Suggs says the shutouts aren’t something to talk about and added that he’d be fine with a shootout if it ended with the Ravens on top.

“It is like the no-hitter,” Suggs said, via the team’s website. “This is the NFL. You want to play well every week, especially on defense. We aren’t thinking about [shutouts]. Seriously. We’ll take the win; 35-34 is good for us.”

While Suggs’ sentiment is understandable, the results of the first 10 games say the Ravens are going to go as far as their defense will take them this year.

5 responses to “Terrell Suggs on shutouts: We’ll take 35-34 if we win

  1. That says more about the pathetic state of offenses in the NFL than it does about anything the ravens have done.

  3. Who have they shut out? An Aaron-less Pack, A Cutler-injured Phins, and the Bungles!
    Who else have they beat? The Carr-less Raiders and the Browns!
    Don’t fool yourself about that 5-5 record Suggsy, you’re lucky it isn’t 2-8.

  4. Not sure our offense will ever figure it out even if we somehow claw our way into a Wildcard – there really are a lot of horrible offenses right now – watching Skins vs Giants Thurs night it looked like 2 Ravens offenses going at it – Raven’s O Line has 3 UDFA’s starting (4 last game)- SKins are so injured they were starting 2 guys off our Practice Squad!!! Yikes!

  5. Be careful when discounting shut outs.

    Anyone who has played organized football knows it is EXTREMELY hard to do regardless of opponent.

    And if the Dolphins Bengals and hundley Packers are so bad, why didnt everyone else shut them out?

