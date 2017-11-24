Tom Brady: I feel great, ready to go

Getty Images

The Dolphins won’t have Jay Cutler on Sunday, but the Patriots will have Tom Brady.

Any doubt that might have existed about the Patriots quarterback getting the start due to the Achilles injury that kept him from practicing at all of Wednesday or practicing in full on Thursday were alleviated on Friday.

“I feel great,” Brady said in comments distributed by the team. “Yeah, ready to go, so I’ll be excited for Sunday. It was good just to get a little extra treatment, and I’m feeling great this time of year. So, it’ll be a fun week. Nothing to worry about.”

Brady said he thought the team has recovered most of the energy drained from their extended road trip through Denver, Colorado Springs and Mexico City for their last two games, but added that “the next 48 hours are really important” to finish the preparations and rest for the game against Miami.