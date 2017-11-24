Vinny Curry named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 11

Getty Images

For many of us, Thanksgiving is a time to show gratitude for what we have by sharing with those who are less fortunate.

Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry did that with his Thanksgiving Rush program in Philadelphia. Curry partnered with ACME Markets to distribute Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families in Philadelphia, an effort that the NFLPA has recognized by making Curry their Community MVP of the week.

“I am beyond thankful to be recognized by the NFLPA,” Curry said in a statement from the union. “It is so important to use the gifts and talents we are given to help change the lives of others.”

Curry will provide dinners for 200 more families at Christmas through the same partnership and will receive a $10,000 contribution to his foundation or charity of choice from the NFLPA. He joins teammate Chris Long as winners of the community award, which leaves both players eligible to be named this year’s winner of the Byron “Whizzer” White Award.