Week 12 injury report roundup

Week 12 kicked off on Thursday with wins by the Vikings, Chargers and Redskins and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Buccaneers ruled out DE Robert Ayers (concussion), CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), G Evan Smith (concussion) and QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). DE William Gholston (neck) was the lone Buc to draw a questionable tag.

RB Devonta Freeman (concussion) and T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) are both going to miss the game for the otherwise healthy Falcons.

Browns at Bengals

Browns WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle) is out this weekend and S Derron Smith (knee) is listed as doubtful.

LB Vincent Rey (hamstring) and S Shawn Williams (hamstring) will be out of the lineup for the Bengals. CB Darqueze Dennard (knee) is listed as questionable.

Titans at Colts

Titans WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring) went from a full practice Wednesday to limited on Thursday to out on Friday. He’s questionable for Sunday.

The Colts ruled out TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring) and DT Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder). DE Margus Hunt (illness) and G Kyle Kalis (knee) are both questionable to play.

Bills at Chiefs

A quartet of pass catchers — WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), TE Charles Clay (knee), WR Jordan Matthews (knee), WR Deonte Thompson (ankle) — drew questionable designations for the Bills. T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), G John Miller (ankle) and RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Linebackers Dee Ford (back) and Terrance Smith (concussion) are out for the Chiefs this Sunday. DE Allen Bailey (knee), LB Tamba Hali (knee) and WR Albert Wilson (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Patriots

G Jermon Bushrod (foot), QB Jay Cutler (concussion) and DE William Hayes (back) will be out for the Dolphins. LB Stephone Anthony (quadricep), S Maurice Smith (illness) and T Laremy Tunsil (illness) are listed as questionable.

C David Andrews (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle) and WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) are out again for the Patriots. TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder, hamstring) is likely out as while after being listed as doubtful. WR Danny Amendola (knee), DT Malcom Brown (ankle), S Patrick Chung (ankle), CB Eric Rowe (groin) and WR Matt Slater (hamstring) are all questionable for New England.

Panthers at Jets

The Panthers return from their bye week with C Ryan Kalil (neck), C Tyler Larsen (foot) and CB Captain Munnerlyn (illness) listed as questionable.

The Jets were also on a bye last week and they also have three players on the injury report. To continue the parallels, RB Matt Forte (knee), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (foot) and G Brian Winters (abdomen) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Eagles

The Bears have a lot of players on this week’s injury report. Four of them — WR Josh Bellamy (concussion), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), LB Danny Trevathan (calf) — are expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. CB Bryce Callahan (knee), T Tom Compton (ankle), DE Akiem Hicks (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (groin), G Kyle Long (ankle), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), QB Mark Sanchez (illness), TE Dion Sims (illness) and DE Mitch Unrein (knee) are all listed as questionable.

DT Beau Allen (knee) and TE Trey Burton (back) are listed as questionable and make up the entire Eagles injury report.

Seahawks at 49ers

Seahawks G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck) and CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion) will not play against the 49ers. RB Mike Davis (groin) will probably miss the game after a doubtful tag. LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), G Luke Joeckel (knee), DE Dion Jordan (neck), DT Jarran Reed (hamstring), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and LB Michael Wilhoite (calf) are all listed as questionable.

S Adrian Colbert (thumb) was ruled out by the 49ers. T Trenton Brown (shoulder), RB Raheem Mostert (shoulder), WR Trent Taylor (ribs) and DE Solomon Thomas (knee) are all questionable to face Seattle.

Saints at Rams

The Saints have just two players on their injury report, but they’re significant ones. Cornerbacks Ken Crawley (abdomen) and Marshon Lattimore (ankle) won’t be available on Sunday.

With the Saints short on corners, they’re probably not unhappy to learn WR Robert Woods (shoulder) will miss Sunday’s game for the Rams. RB Malcolm Brown (knee) is also out and CB Nickell Robey (thigh) is doubtful to play. RB Lance Dunbar (knee) and LB Bryce Hager (calf) are both listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Cardinals

Jaguars WR Allen Hurns (ankle) is out while G Patrick Omameh (quadricep), T Jermey Parnell (knee), LB Donald Payne (hamstring) and CB Jalen Ramsey (hand) are listed as questionable. Ramsey was injured in Friday’s practice and said he expects to miss the game.

The Cardinals will play without WR John Brown (toe) and DT Corey Peters (ankle). S Rudy Ford (knee), WR Brittan Golden (groin), DT Josh Mauro (ankle), RB Elijhaa Penny (knee) and QB Drew Stanton (knee) all drew questionable tags on Friday.

Broncos at Raiders

The Broncos only made use of one category on the injury report this week. DE Adam Gotsis (ankle), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), DT Domata Peko (illness), LB Shane Ray (wrist, ankle) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) all fall into the questionable realm.

CB David Amerson (foot) is out for the Raiders. WR Johnny Holton (concussion), G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee) and WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) are listed as questionable.

Packers at Steelers

The Packers will be down one running back — Aaron Jones (knee) — and Ty Montgomery (ribs) is doubtful. DT Kenny Clark (ankle) is also listed as doubtful while S Morgan Burnett (groin), CB Kevin King (shoulder), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Clay Matthews (groin), RB Devante Mays (ankle) and G Lucas Patrick (hand) make up the questionable contingent.

CB Joe Haden (fibula), TE Vance McDonald (ankle) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won’t play for the Steelers. S Mike Mitchell (ankle) is their only questionable player.