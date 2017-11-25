Bills downgrade Kelvin Benjamin to out

Getty Images

Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin won’t be playing Sunday in Kansas City, after all.

The Bills had listed him as questionable for the Week 12 game against the Chiefs, due to knee injury suffered last Sunday against the Chargers. The team had been vaguely optimistic about his condition all week, even though he didn’t practice.

The downgrade resulted from the team’s decision not to take him to Missouri for the game.

Acquired in a deadline deal with the Panthers, Benjamin has four catches for 62 yards in two games.

Benjamin’s absence will result in more opportunities for Zay Jones and Andre Holmes.