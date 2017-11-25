Four teams are double-digit underdogs on Sunday

Getty Images

The twelfth Sunday of the 2017 NFL season has more bad games that good games. For four of the games, the betting line has landed in the double digits.

Via ESPN.com, the Patriots are 16-point favorites over the Dolphins, the Steelers are 14-point favorites over the Packers, the Eagles are 13.5-point favorites over the Bears, and the Chiefs are 10-point favorites over the Bills. All four favorites are home teams.

Two other games are close. The Falcons are 9.5 favorites over the Buccaneers, and the Bengals are eight-point favorites over the Browns.

On Thanksgiving, all three favorites covered the spread. The Vikings, favored by three, won by seven. The Chargers, a one-point favorite, won by 22. And Washington won by 10 with a 7.5-point edge.