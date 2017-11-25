Jaguars downgrade two players to out; Jalen Ramsey still questionable

Getty Images

On Friday, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he won’t be playing on Sunday, due to a hand injury. But he officially was listed as questionable for the game, and he officially hasn’t been downgraded to out — which means he has made the trip to Arizona.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the Jaguars did downgrade two other players from questionable to out. Left guard Patrick Omameh (quad) and right Jermey Parnell (knee) will not travel with the team to Phoenix, and thus they will not play in Sunday’s game.

While that doesn’t mean Ramsey will definitely play, it means that true clarity won’t come until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday afternoon, when the list of inactive players is published.

The 7-3 Jaguars have won four games in a row. They currently hold a one-game lead over the Titans in the AFC South, putting Jacksonville on track for its first playoff appearance since 2007.