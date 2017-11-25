Josh Rosen injured in what may have been his final college game

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 25, 2017, 9:49 AM EST
Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, viewed as a potential first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, ended what may have been his final college game on the sideline last night.

Rosen took a hard hit at the end of the first half of UCLA’s win over Cal and did not play in the second half, instead standing on the sideline in street clothes.

UCLA interim head coach Jedd Fisch, coaching the team for the first time in place of the recently fired Jim Mora, did not say what happened to Rosen but indicated that Rosen will be back for UCLA’s bowl game.

“We want to make sure that he is healthy for the bowl game,” Fisch said. “He got hit pretty hard on that one sack and he wants to make sure that he is healthy for the bowl game as well.”

But realistically, Rosen has to be considering sitting out his bowl game. At 6-6, UCLA will go to a lower-tier bowl, and last year some top draft prospects chose to skip their bowl games to stay healthy for the NFL. If Rosen was going to skip the second half to stay healthy for some mediocre bowl game, why not skip that bowl game to stay healthy for the NFL? Rosen has previously missed time with a shoulder injury and a concussion, and it would be hard to blame him if he decided not to risk any more injuries while he is still an amateur.

Rosen is a junior and could return for UCLA next season. But it’s too soon to say whether he will, especially considering that UCLA doesn’t even know who its coach will be next year. If UCLA hires someone Rosen thinks would help him continue to develop for the pros, he might be persuaded to come back. If UCLA hires someone who runs an offense that Rosen doesn’t think matches his skill set, he would certainly turn pro.

So much remains in flux for Rosen, who might represent UCLA in a bowl game in a few weeks, or might not play again until he’s in the NFL.

8 responses to “Josh Rosen injured in what may have been his final college game

  2. Rosen would be wasting his time with a UCLA rebuild with that offensive line. He’d get killed.

    His book is written and he is a top 10 draft pick. He should not play in the bowl game and then show up in great shape at the combine. The Giants would draft him and let him learn behind Manning.

  3. No way should he play in some meaningless game. He’s gonna risk his entire livelihood for some floppy bowl game that only serves to enrich the fat cats at the school and NCAA, all the while claiming that they can’t pay the players.

    Give ‘me the deuces, and take your talents to the NFL.

  4. Make the University millions and risk injury or prepare for your future,!stay healthy, and prepare for the draft…easy decision. Focus on your career and skip the bowl. Don’t drip in the draft because of an exhibition game.

  5. Would he be better if he stayed another year? Undoubtedly. However, if he is going to be picked in the top five in the first round, as many expect him to be, what’s the point in returning to UCLA for another year. Don’t get me wrong, I’d like to see more players return because it gives them another year to improve and enjoy being a college kid before they enter the meatgrinder of the NFL. However, if kids like Rosen have the chance to leave early and sign a contract with the amount of money he can demand, I say go. A lot of things can happen. He could suffer a catastrophic injury (like the RB Lattimore from SoCar or the DB from Oregon) which can end his NFL career before it even begins. His stock could also draft. I don’t remember how high people expected Matt Barkley to be drafted in the first round but he returned for his senior year and had a mediocre year and dropped to the fourth round in the next year. Cardale Jones is another example. After the NC game he was projected to be drafted in the first round by some. He went back for his senior year and dropped to the 4th round. Whether or not they deserved to be drafted that high is irrelevant–if someone is willing to draft them that high and give them the money for that slot then more power to the player. I think these kids need to make a decision based partially on financial reasons simply because just one contract can set them up for the rest of their lives–if they are smart with their money.

    As far as sitting out the bowl game, I’d like to see them play but I understand if they don’t. Their first contract can set them up for life financially–if they are smart with their money. In the end, they have to do what they think is best for them. It’s their life and they deserve the right to make that decision.

  8. Does anyone else think this year’s QB prospects are straight-up trash? They seem woefully unprepared. Sure, there is Mayfield, but he might just be Beau Callahan from Draft Day.

