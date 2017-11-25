Nike developing 3D printed shoes for NFL

Getty Images

Nike’s contribution to the NFL will soon extend beyond Color Rush uniforms and two-tone helmets.

The shoe and apparel giant is working with HP to develop shoes that can be manufactured by NFL teams with 3D printers, via itbusiness.ca. The process of rapid prototyping will allow for adjustments and customizations to be made quickly and efficiently.

It won’t be the first time that equipment from a 3D printer made its way on to the NFL gridiron. In Super Bowl 50, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis protected his broken arm with a sleeve that came from a 3D printer.