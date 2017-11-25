Packers’ Lance Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession in September

Getty Images

For the second time this week, we’ve learned of a Packers player getting busted by police earlier in the season.

This time the word comes from TMZ that Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was cited for having marijuana in his car in September.

Kendricks was initially pulled over for driving 81 mph in a 70 mph zone. The officer who pulled him over reported “a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” Kendricks initially denied having any drugs but then admitted he had marijuana in his glove compartment.

News also broke this week that Packers running back Aaron Jones was arrested in October under similar circumstances, with an officer pulling him over for speeding and Jones admitting he had smoked marijuana.

Both Packers will come under league scrutiny for potential discipline.