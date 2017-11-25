Russell Wilson becomes the 10th quarterback with 3,000 career rushing yards

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hit an overlooked milestone in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons.

Wilson, who ran for 86 yards, now has 3,065 career rushing yards. That makes him just the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark.

Last year Wilson played through an ankle injury and had his worst rushing season, with a career-low 259 yards and a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. This year Wilson is having one of his best rushing seasons (in part because he’s had to when Seattle’s running backs have struggled) and has 376 rushing yards and a 6.5-yard average. Wilson is second only to Cam Newton among quarterbacks in rushing yards this season.

Here are the Top 10 rushing quarterbacks in NFL history:

6,109 Michael Vick

4,928 Randall Cunningham

4,239 Steve Young

4,002 Cam Newton

3,674 Fran Tarkenton

3,590 Steve McNair

3,459 Donovan McNabb

3,407 John Elway

3,128 Tobin Rote

3,065 Russell Wilson

Wilson is likely to surpass Rote for No. 9 on the career quarterback rushing list within the next few games. He probably won’t pass Elway for No. 8 until next year, but by the end of next season he has a good chance of moving into the Top 5 for quarterback rushing yards in NFL history.