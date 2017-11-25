Terrell Suggs has new ankle injury, questionable for Monday

Getty Images

The last Ravens injury report for the week includes the first appearance of linebacker Terrell Suggs.

The veteran pass rusher didn’t practice on Saturday, due to an ankle injury. Suggs is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Also questionable for the Ravens are linebacker C.J. Mosley (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles), running back Terrance West (calf), tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion), and tackle Austin Howard (knee). Guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) is out.

The 5-5 Ravens hope to stay in the wild-card race with a victory over the 4-6 Texans.