Amari Cooper injured on brutal hit

AP

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper walked off under his own power after enduring a brutal hit from Broncos safety Darian Stewart late in the second quarter. He walked into the locker room with trainers Rod Martin and Scott Touchet.

Cooper stretched out for a pass and, with Bradley Roby wrapping him up, Stewart came flying in. The ball came out as Cooper appeared to be knocked out briefly.

Players waved to the Raiders’ sideline for help, with his teammates taking a knee as a show of concern.

Stewart, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness, was checked out on the sideline before returning.

The Raiders already were without wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who was ejected, along with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, for fighting. The Broncos also have lost defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck). The team announced Wolfe will not return.

Oakland leads 14-0, with Cooper catching a 9-yard touchdown pass and Marshawn Lynch scoring on a 1-yard run.