Andy Reid’s not thinking about a quarterback change

Getty Images

The Chiefs have lost five of their last six games, and have a guy they traded a bunch of stuff to get sitting on the bench.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was not thinking about replacing Alex Smith with rookie Patrick Mahomes, not during Sunday’s loss to the Bills or next week against the Jets.

“That’s not where I am at right now,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

While it’s not going to be a popular decision, the Chiefs (6-5) are still in first place in the AFC West at the moment, a game ahead of the Chargers (5-6), who host the winless Browns next week.

Smith wasn’t great Sunday, but the problems with their offense at this point are far from his fault alone. And even though Mahomes is clearly the favorite to start for them next year, the Chiefs aren’t willing to pass the torch yet.