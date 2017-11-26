As coaches and teammates ripped Eli Apple’s effort, he nearly walked out on the Giants

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Eli Apple is not playing well this season, his coaches and teammates are getting on his case about it, and he’s not happy.

That’s the word from the New York Post, which reports that Apple’s lack of effort caused him to take a dressing-down when the team studied film, and he threatened to leave the team. After a talk with coach Ben McAdoo, Apple did decide to stay.

But that doesn’t mean all is well for Apple: His obvious failure to hustle has been the cause of a lot of criticism for a player who was a Top 10 draft pick last year.

Apple has also missed practice time to attend to his mother, who had brain surgery this month.

The Giants have kept Apple inactive the last two games. It’s unclear whether he’ll play when the Giants return to the field next Sunday against the Raiders.