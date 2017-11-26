Bengals again keep John Ross inactive

AP

The most disappointing draft pick of 2017 is inactive again.

Bengals receiver John Ross, the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, has once again been declared a healthy scratch by the Bengals for today’s game against the Browns.

It continues a hugely disappointing rookie year for Ross, who set an NFL Combine record with the fastest 40-yard dash ever but who has shown none of that speed on the field. Ross still hasn’t caught a pass last year.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis singled Ross out for criticism after Ross quit on a route when Andy Dalton threw him a pass two weeks ago. Ross has been inactive for the two games since then.

Whether Ross will play at all the rest of his rookie season remains to be seen. But it’s clear that he isn’t giving the Bengals anything close to what they were expecting of him when they took him with a Top 10 pick.