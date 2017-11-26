Bills out to early lead over Chiefs

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor‘s already ahead of Nathan Peterman pace, because he hasn’t thrown three interceptions yet.

In fact, the embattled Bills quarterback has led his team to the end zone, and a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

The scoring pass to Zay Jones came on a nice rollout, the kind of plays Taylor’s capable of making. It wasn’t dramatic, and his inability refusal to take chances was a factor in their benching him a week ago (before Peterman threw five picks in a half). But he took what was there, and was efficient, and didn’t turn it over.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on their first three possessions, continuing a trend of sluggish offense for a team that looked so explosive a few months ago.