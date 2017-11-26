Bills stun punchless Chiefs, improve to 6-5

Getty Images

The Bills went back to the quarterback who wasn’t flashy, but worked.

The Chiefs stuck with the one who had shown more than flashes, but hasn’t worked lately.

The result was another shocking loss for the Chiefs, as the Bills held on for a 16-10 victory.

Tyrod Taylor was utterly competent in the win, a week after he had to come on in relief of Nathan Peterman (five interceptions in the first half). And while he wasn’t great on his own, he did just enough to keep the Chiefs at arms length.

Taylor was 19-of-29 for 189 yards and a touchdown, but it was the job the Bills defense did the Chiefs (6-5) which was alarming.

The Chiefs managed just 236 yards on the day, and 85 of those came on a touchdown drive (their only one) to start the second half. When they were driving late, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was picked off by Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, allowing Taylor to kneel out the game.

The Chiefs have now lost five of their last six games, ruining all the good times of their 5-0 start.

The Bills on the other hand look solidly like a playoff team, unless the ill-fated decision to start Peterman last week ends up haunting them.