Bills throttling Chiefs offense in first half

AP

Whether they switch quarterbacks or not, the Chiefs need to do something different offensively.

The Bills aren’t exactly lighting up the place, but they’re up 13-3 at halftime, dominating the Chiefs on the stat sheet.

The Chiefs have just 57 yards, with 31 of them coming on a dramatic field goal drive just before the break.

They went three-and-out on their first five possessions, a continuation of their recent struggles with the ball. They have one first down in the first half.

The Bills are doing enough (gaining 199 yards to go with Stephen Hauschka‘s 56-yard field goal), but they’ve left it close enough to be dramatic.