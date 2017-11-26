Bobby McCain ejected for throwing a punch at Danny Amendola

Getty Images

Not much is going right for the Dolphins, and they are starting to take out their frustration with some less-than-smart ways.

Danny Amendola muffed a punt that the Dolphins came out of the pile with, but officials awarded to the Patriots. Two plays later, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard drew a 15-yard facemask penalty.

Three plays after that, on a 5-yard run by Dion Lewis, Amendola grabbed McCain’s jersey and pulled him to the ground on top of him. McCain reacted by throwing a punch at Amendola.

Officials penalized the Dolphins 12 yards — half the distance — and ejected McCain.

On the next play, Ndamukong Suh got away with an obvious facemask penalty on Lewis.

The Patriots cashed in on the Dolphins’ meltdown with a 15-yard pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski. It was the second time today the two have connected, giving Gronkowski a team-record 16th multi-touchdown game of his career to break the mark he shared with Randy Moss.