Broncos lose seven in a row for first time since 1967

The Broncos started 3-1. Then came the bye week, and their season went farewell.

The Super Bowl 50 champions have now lost seven games in a row, a feat that (per ESPN.com) the franchise hasn’t accomplished in 50 years.

In 1967, the Broncos lost nine in a row. The 2017 next face the Dolphins in Miami, followed by a visit from the Jets. Then comes a short-week trip to Indy, for a game against the Colts.

So chances are that a fourth win is looming. It’s largely academic at this point; at 3-8 with five games to play, the Broncos need to win out and get lots of help to steal a spot in the postseason field.

However it all plays out, the man who wore No. 7 for the Broncos will have his work cut out for him in the offseason, as the team tries to recover from its worst season since he was seven years old.