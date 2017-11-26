Browns down a punter with Britton Colquitt getting concussion evaluation

Getty Images

Quarterback DeShone Kizer is back in the lineup after a concussion evaluation, but the Browns are now missing their punter for the same reason.

Britton Colquitt headed to the locker room after getting plastered on a block by Bengals cornerback William Jackson on what initially looked like a 55-yard Adam Jones touchdown return. Tight end Cethan Carter was flagged for an illegal block, however, and the Bengals wound up driving for a field goal.

Colquitt’s injury left him unavailable to punt after the Browns went three-and-out on their next drive. Kicker Zane Gonzalez took over and unleashed a poor kick that gave the Bengals the ball near midfield.

The ensuing drive sputtered out after moving inside the 5-yard-line and Randy Bullock‘s third field goal of the half extended the Bengals lead to 16-3.