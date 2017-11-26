Browns stop clock this time, cut deficit to 10 before half

Getty Images

The Browns lost a chance to score points at the end of the first half in a recent game against the Lions when quarterback DeShone Kizer audibled to a run play that left the team unable to stop the clock because they were out of timeouts.

Cleveland was out of timeouts at the end of the first half against the Bengals this Sunday, but they didn’t blow this chance for points. Kizer spiked the ball after an eight-yard completion to Corey Coleman and Zane Gonzalez hit a field goal as time expired to send the game to halftime.

The Bengals are still up 16-6, but 0-10 teams will take all the signs of improvement they can find. Sunday looked like it might offer some bigger ones early as the Browns moved the ball easily on their first two drives, but a pair of penalties and a missed field goal meant they had just three points to show for it.

Missed opportunites for points plagued the Bengals as well. They started consecutive second quarter drives in Browns territory after punting issues for Cleveland, but field goals were all they could manage on either possession. Their lone touchdown came in the first quarter when Andy Dalton hit Tyler Boyd for an eight-yard score.

Joe Mixon ran for 28 yards on that drive and has run for 54 yards overall this afternoon. He’s also caught three passes for 51 yards, which accounts for a big chunk of the 189 yards that the Bengals have as a team.

Kizer missed one series while being evaluated for a concussion and is 9-of-14 for 140 yards. Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson have combined for 69 rushing yards, which leaves the Browns with an edge in yards while they try to find one in points.