AP

The Buccaneers trailed 27-6 but have rallied back to make it a one-score game. Their comeback is impressive, especially considering who they have lost.

Running back Doug Martin left with a concussion. He will not return.

Safety T.J. Ward left with a concussion. He will not return.

Defensive tackle Clinton McDonald left with a back injury. He will not return.

Cornerback Josh Robinson left with a hamstring injury. He will not return.