Cam Newton runs Panthers to 10-3 lead

The Panthers running game got off to a slow start against the Jets on Sunday, but got going in the second quarter as the team drove for the first touchdown of the game.

Wide receiver Kaelin Clay sprinted 29 yards after taking the ball on a handoff and Cam Newton capped the drive a few plays later with a one-yard rushing touchdown. The score put the Panthers up 10-3 after the two teams traded field goals to open the game.

Newton also completed two passes to Devin Funchess for 32 yards on the drive and he’s hooked up with Funchess four times overall as the wideout has consistently won his battles with Jets cornerbacks. One of the completions on the touchdown drive also saw Jets linebacker Demario Davis flagged for hitting Newton too low.