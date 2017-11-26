Case Keenum could become a Kirk Cousins alternative in D.C.

Getty Images

With the Vikings waiting until after the 2017 season to decide what to do about their three veteran quarterbacks who are each due to become free agents, one of them could be drawing the attention of a franchise that could be letting its twice-franchise-tagged quarterback walk away.

Keep an eye on Washington as a potential destination for Case Keenum. The offenses are similar, and Keenum only two weeks ago outdueled Kirk Cousins on his own home field.

If Washington decides not to pay Cousins $34.47 million for one more year of service, they could make a move for Keenum, for a lot less than what it would take to keep Cousins.

Again, the Vikings are focused only on the current season. But once the confetti falls on the Vikings home field in February (regardless of whether it’s falling on them or not), it will be time to make some tough decisions — and it could be that only the franchise-tag dance will keep Keenum in place, if he’s the guy the Vikings decide they want.