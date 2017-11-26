Clay Matthews won’t play on Sunday night

Getty Images

The Packers will get a couple of defensive players back in the lineup this week, but they’ll be without linebacker Clay Matthews.

Matthews did not practice all week because of a groin injury and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. He wound up on the wrong side of the gameday decision and was left on the inactive list when the Packers released it 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Safety Morgan Burnett and cornerback Kevin King are both back for Green Bay’s defense and center Corey Linsley will play after drawing a questionable tag, but running back Ty Montgomery and defensive tackle Kenny Clark are inactive after being listed as doubtful.

The Steelers ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Vance McDonald and cornerback Joe Haden on Friday. Safety Mike Mitchell is active after being listed as questionable, but linebacker James Harrison has been scratched.