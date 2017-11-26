Coby Fleener wasn’t evaluated after big hit, eventually leaves with concussion

Getty Images

Saints tight end Coby Fleener was on the receiving end of a big shot from Rams defensive back Blake Countess in the fourth quarter of the game, which drew a penalty for Countess for a hit to the head of a defenseless receiver.

The hit was big enough that one would have guessed that someone with the Saints or the concussion spotter upstairs would have called for Fleener to be evaluated for a head injury, but that didn’t happen right away. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported that Fleener was not tested for a concussion after the hit.

Fleener came back in the game and dropped a pass before eventually being diagnosed with a concussion. He will not return to Sunday’s game and will have to clear the protocol to play in Week 13.

The Saints trail 26-13 with 2:27 left to play in Los Angeles.