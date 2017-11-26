Colts take advantage of interceptions, lead Titans 13-6 at half

Getty Images

It’s not a meltdown like his last game against the Steelers, at least not yet. But Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota isn’t exactly helping at the moment.

The Colts just took advantage of their second pick of Mariota of the day, turning the field position into a quick drive and a Frank Gore touchdown for a 13-6 lead.

Mariota threw four interceptions in his last game against the Steelers, though his second one today looked easier because his receiver had fallen down.

But that’s perhaps just a metaphor in a sloppy game, which saw both teams limited to field goals (or less) prior. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is an utterly capable 10-of-16 for 109 yards so far, and their defense has keep the Titans from running (a total of nine rushing yards in the first half).