Cowboys cut Darren McFadden

The Cowboys have used Alfred Morris and Rod Smith as their main running backs during Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension and they’ll continue to be the backfield options in Dallas.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are putting Darren McFadden on waivers. McFadden can be claimed by any team and reportedly plans on continuing to play should he land a job with another team.

McFadden has been active once this season. He had one carry and lost two yards against the Falcons in Week 10, which was Dallas’ first game without Elliott in the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys will also be adding Packers 2013 first-round pick Datone Jones to the roster. Jones was waived by the 49ers last week.