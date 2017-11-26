Cowboys cut Mike Nugent

Getty Images

Dan Bailey was back at kicker for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, which means there was no longer a spot on the roster for Mike Nugent.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced on Sunday that Nugent has been waived off the 53-man roster now that Bailey is back to full health. Garrett also confirmed that the team is parting ways with running back Darren McFadden and signing defensive lineman Datone Jones, which was reported earlier on Sunday.

Nugent made 7-of-9 field goals and 8-of-8 extra points while playing four games for the Cowboys. The veteran will go back into the pot of options for teams that may need a kicker due to injury or ineffectiveness now and into the postseason.

The Cowboys have also pronounced running back Trey Williams from the practice squad. Williams had two carries for 12 yards while with the Colts for two games in 2015.