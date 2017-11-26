Dak Prescott on doubters: Keep questioning me

Getty Images

The Cowboys are off on Sunday because they played on Thanksgiving and extended their losing streak to three against the Chargers.

The 28-6 loss to the Chargers was also the third straight game that the Cowboys have lost by at least 20 points and they’ve been outscored 92-22 over that span. The defense has been missing linebacker Sean Lee, which doesn’t help on the points allowed front, but more attention has been paid to the meager offensive contributions.

They’re missing suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, of course, and left tackle Tyron Smith missed two games, but quarterback Dak Prescott is still being picked apart after six turnovers in the last two weeks and three weeks without more than 179 passing yards in a game. On Sunday, Prescott had a message for those who believe this downturn is a sign of diminishing returns in his second NFL season.

“Keep questioning me,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously if you’re questioning me, you don’t know me and you don’t know what I’m about. So keep questioning me. Have fun at it.”

After those three outings, Prescott isn’t going to have a hard time finding people willing to question him and the noise is only going to get louder if the team puts up the same kind of performance against Washington this Thursday.