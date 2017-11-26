Damien Williams carted off with shoulder injury

AP

Dolphins running back Damien Williams was carted off with a left shoulder injury. He will not return, the team announced.

Williams was injured in the third quarter on an 11-yard run as he put down his left arm to try to brace his fall. He immediately grabbed his shoulder as he writhed in pain.

The Dolphins lost backup running back Senorise Perry on a violent collision on the second-half kickoff. He went to the locker room with a concussion and will not return.

That leaves Kenyan Drake as the Dolphins’ only healthy running back.

Drake fumbled two plays after Williams left.

Williams had eight carries for 38 yards, and Drake has eight carries for 19 yards.

The Patriots lead 28-10.