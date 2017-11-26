Darrelle Revis not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed Darrelle Revis on Wednesday and coach Andy Reid didn’t rule out the possibility that Revis would be in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it looks like his Kansas City debut will wait for a week.

According to multiple reports, Revis will be inactive as the Chiefs try to snap a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs will roll with Marcus Peters, Steven Nelson and Phillip Gaines against a Buffalo offense that will be missing wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in Tyrod Taylor‘s return to the starting lineup.

That means his first game with his new team is expected to be in Week 13 against his old team. The Chiefs will be in New Jersey for the second time in three weeks, but they’ll be facing the Jets this time rather than the Giants team that beat them 12-9 in an overtime game last Sunday.

Revis is making $6 million this season thanks to contractual guarantees that outlived his time with the Jets and has a veteran minimum deal with the Chiefs, leaving the unusual situation where he’s being better paid by the team he’s trying to beat than the one he’s been hired to help.