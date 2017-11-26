DeShone Kizer in locker room for concussion evaluation

Getty Images

The Browns are turning to Cody Kessler at quarterback.

DeShone Kizer went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation in the second quarter, which puts Kessler into the lineup for the third time this season. Kessler previously saw time in Week Seven and Week 10 in relief of Kizer.

Kizer moved the Browns well on both of their first two possessions and hit Corey Coleman for a nice 44-yard gain under pressure, but penalties stalled both drives ahead of Zane Gonzalez field goal attempts. He hit the first and missed the second, which leaves the Browns down 10-3.

Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to cap the first Bengals possession of the day and Joe Mixon ran well to set up a field goal on their next drive. It looked like their lead would get even bigger after Adam Jones returned a punt 55 yards into the end zone, but a penalty nullified the apparent score.