Domata Peko leaves with knee injury

AP

It is not a good day for the Broncos. Besides being down 21-7 to the Raiders in the fourth quarter, Denver has had cornerback Aqib Talib ejected and has lost three other players to injury.

Nose tackle Domata Peko injured his left knee. He had his knee heavily wrapped as he sat on the sideline before being carted off.

The Broncos also have lost defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck) and quarterback Paxton Lynch (ankle). Both were ruled out.

Cornerback Chris Harris has left the game a couple of times for medical attention.