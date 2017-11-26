Eagles stay atop the NFL with blowout win over Bears

Getty Images

The best team in the NFL should take care of business against a last-place opponent, and that’s exactly what the Eagles did today in Philadelphia.

With the Bears in town, the Eagles cruised to an easy win, jumping out to a 24-0 first-half lead and winning going away, with a final score of 31-3.

The story of the game was the complete inability of the Bears’ offense to move the ball against the Eagles’ defense. The Bears didn’t gain a single first down in the first half and weren’t much better in the second half. The Bears’ running game was pathetic, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled mightily, with two interceptions and an average of just 4.6 yards per pass. This felt like the kind of game that could seal John Fox’s fate in Chicago.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz played very well, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. LeGarrette Blount ran the ball 15 times for 97 yards, and even when things went wrong for the Eagles’ offense, it seemed to go right, as when Jay Ajayi fumbled at the end of a long run only to have Nelson Agholor jump on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

The 10-1 Eagles are building up a full head of steam as they head toward the playoffs and could clinch the NFC East as soon as Thursday night. The 3-8 Bears are going nowhere but last place, again.