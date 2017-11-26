Falcons lead 20-6 at halftime behind Julio Jones’ big day

AP

The Falcons have punted only once today, getting two Julio Jones touchdowns and two Matt Bryant field goals to take a 20-6 halftime lead on the Buccaneers.

Matt Ryan went 13-for-19 for 140 yards and a touchdown. He had a 25-yard toss to Jones. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu also threw a touchdown on a trick play, connecting with Jones for a 51-yard score.

Jones already has six catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant’s field goals were from 49 and 36 yards, with the latter coming on the final play of the half.

The Falcons have doubled up the Bucs in total yards — 266 to 133 — as Bucs backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has completed 9 of 18 passes for 71 yards. He has targeted DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans 13 times but has completed eight for only 65 yards.

The Falcons did lose cornerback Desmond Trufant, who left to be evaluated for a head injury after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from teammate Keanu Neal in the second quarter.