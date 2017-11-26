Falcons looking like Super Bowl Falcons, and not in a good way

AP

The Falcons led the Bucs 27-6 with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. They’re now trying to hold on.

Sound familiar?

Tampa Bay has scored the last two touchdowns on Peyton Barber runs of 2 and 1 to make it a game despite Julio Jones‘ huge day.

Jones has 11 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns, but the Falcons can’t seem to put the Bucs away. Falcons running back Terron Ward fumbled after a 10-yard run to the Tampa Bay 13, with Kendell Beckwith punching it out and Brent Grimes returning it 37 yards.

It has the Bucs attempting to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has completed 20 of 32 passes for 232 yards.