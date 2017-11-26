Falcons score touchdown on trick play

AP

The Falcons needed 17:24 — and a trick play — to score their first touchdown.

With quarterback Matt Ryan flanked to the right, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu took the direct snap. He faked the handoff to running back Tevin Coleman but briefly lost control of the ball. Sanu regained control of the ball and found Julio Jones, who had a step on Bucs safety Justin Evans, for a 51-yard touchdown.

Sanu is 6-for-6 for 228 yards and three touchdowns in his career, according to NFL Research.

The three-play, 60-yard drive gave the Falcons a 10-3 lead on the Bucs.

Ryan has completed 6 of 10 passes for 38 yards.