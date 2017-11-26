For Browns, another full housecleaning may be a necessity

Getty Images

Whatever the Browns do when the dust settles on the latest 0-11 disaster, they’ll need to do something significant in order to have a shot at hiring anyone with options.

The current thinking in league circles is that the Browns will need to hit the reset button again in order to attract legitimate G.M. and/or coaching candidates. It means that, only two years after crafting a Sashi Brown/Paul DiPodesta/Hue Jackson approach to the football operation, all will have to go before any can be replaced in a meaningful way.

While a half-measure remains possible, with either a new coach or a new front-office chief, it will be very difficult to land a top-flight candidate if anyone remains from an organization that has now lost 26 of 27 games.

One name that keeps coming up is former Chiefs G.M. John Dorsey. But he’s likely to be one of the candidate who will have choices, and he likely won’t choose to take a job with the Browns unless he’s entering with a clean slate.

For ownership, the question becomes whether they’re ready to yet again remove the Band-Aid in one motion — and incur multiple more buyout obligations. It may be the only option for turning around a team that really can’t get much worse than it has been.