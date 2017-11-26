Greg Olsen out again with foot injury, Panthers retake lead

AP

The Panthers got tight end Greg Olsen back from a foot injury for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but he’s back out of the lineup in the third quarter.

The team announced that Olsen has been ruled out of the rest of the game due to a foot injury. The team did not specify if it was the same foot or injury as the one that led to Olsen being placed on injured reserve earlier this season.

Olsen caught a 10-yard pass on the first Carolina possession of the game and was targeted a few other times before leaving the game. His absence did not stop them from answering a Robby Anderson touchdown with one by Jonathan Stewart with 1:12 left in the third quarter.

A pass to tight end Ed Dickson on the two-point conversion fell short thanks to a good tackle by Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, however, and the Panthers are only up 18-17 over the Jets.