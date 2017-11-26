Gronk can’t talk about TD celebration with Brandin Cooks; “We got yelled at”

Posted by Josh Alper on November 26, 2017, 6:34 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL relaxed rules governing touchdown celebrations this season and we’ve seen some elaborately choreographed ones from several teams around the league as a result.

We haven’t seen any from the Patriots, but it looked like we might have gotten a glimpse of one on Sunday when wide receiver Brandin Cooks jumped on tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s back and rode as if he were a jockey after a fourth quarter touchdown pass.

After the game, Gronkowski was asked about the celebration. He said it wasn’t planned, but held back on saying any more after revealing that he’d been told that the first rule of Patriots touchdown celebration club is not to talk about Patriots touchdown celebration club.

“Yeah, that was not planned or anything,” Gronkowski said in comments distributed by the team. “We got yelled at. We’re not allowed to talk about celebrations. That’s what we got told. But, I kind of want to talk about it, but I kind of don’t because I’ll get in trouble, so I don’t know what to do. So, it just happened on the spot. It wasn’t planned. We’ll just keep it there.”

We’ll just have to wait to see if Gronkowski spills the beans in a post-career memoir, although we’d imagine there will be far more interesting tidbits than the genesis of this celebration should the tight end go that route.

11 responses to “Gronk can’t talk about TD celebration with Brandin Cooks; “We got yelled at”

  1. The Patriots don’t celebrate like buffoons simply because they did their job. That and The Hoodie insists on respect for every opponent. Speaking of celebrations anyone else catch Landry spinning the ball away and celebrating a 1st down while his team was in the hurry up while getting slaughtered? Stay classy dollyfins.

  4. Actually they weren’t “comments distributed by the team”, they were the exact comments Gronk made at his post game presser. And if you had watched it you would know he was chuckling while he made them and wasn’t serious at all.

  7. irsaysneedle says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    what the heck are we going to do when the patriots win YET ANOTHER sb championship???
    ___________________________________________________

    THEN they will celebrate and we will party like it’s…last year.

  8. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:40 pm
    The Patriots don't celebrate like buffoons simply because they did their job. That and The Hoodie insists on respect for every opponent. Speaking of celebrations anyone else catch Landry spinning the ball away and celebrating a 1st down while his team was in the hurry up while getting slaughtered? Stay classy dollyfins.

    exactly

    so proud of my team yet again

    i would be mortified if they took time to practice “celebrations”

    the jets had some today and they lost

    lol

  10. The Patriots players are just doing their job. No need to make a big deal out of it. They will celebrate after winning #6.

  11. skawh says:
    November 26, 2017 at 7:32 pm
    What is there to celebrate – except having the advantage of annually playing in the worst division in football, maybe
    ——-/-
    If you can back up that claim with actual numbers I’ll apologize, but for now, I’ll simply say you’re completely wrong as many posters have proved what you said wrong countless times.

    Great win today against the powerhouse 49ers by the way, eye roll

