I’ve been saying it for weeks, and it seems like a good time to say it again: It’s time for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

If last weekend’s sluggish post-bye performance against the Giants wasn’t enough proof of a need for an offensive shakeup, Sunday’s double-digit deficit to a Buffalo team that has been blown out by the Saints and Chargers in successive weeks confirms that it is time.

The Chiefs already have made it clear that they believe in Mahomes; they essentially traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick to get him. For what current NFL player would any team give up that much? Aaron Rodgers? Russell Wilson? Who else?

The point is that the Chiefs felt that way about Mahomes, even with Alex Smith on the roster. When the Chiefs were 5-0, it made no sense to think about making a change. But now that the Chiefs have lost four of five and are on the verge of losing five of six, it’s time to give the offense a swift kick in the rump and unleash a guy who went before Deshaun Watson — and who could be every bit as dynamic as the Texans rookie was before tearing an ACL.

Back when things were going well for the Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce said on PFT Live that Mahomes has been doing “unbelievable” things in practice. In the preseason, we all saw an unbelievable thrown on the run, while Mahomes was bracing to get blasted.

So why not let him do something unbelievable now, before the Chiefs become the victims of the latest inconceivable plunge from 5-0 to out of the playoffs.