Janoris Jenkins may have season-ending ankle surgery

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins returned an interception for a touchdown on Thanksgiving, but ended the night in a walking boot to protect an ankle injury that may have made Thursday’s game his last hurrah for 2017.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jenkins may have season-ending ankle surgery. Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Friday that he expects Jenkins to miss time.

Jenkins will need to have surgery at some point on an injury that’s been affecting him for a while and doctors are expected to meet Monday to discuss whether that will need to happen immediately.

Jenkins returned to the lineup in Week 10 after being suspended for a week for violating team rules and has had a down season overall after playing well during his first season with the Giants in 2016. Jenkins did a key interception in the Giants’ 12-9 win over the Chiefs in Week 11, so he’s come up with some big plays the last two weeks despite the injury.