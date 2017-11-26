Jets close within two before halftime

Getty Images

The Jets offense opened the half with a scoring drive and they closed it with one, which means that they’re down 12-10 to the Panthers at the Meadowlands after 30 minutes of play.

Josh McCown and Robby Anderson hooked up on a 33-yard touchdown pass that leaves Anderson with touchdowns in five straight games. The receiver has 39 catches for 632 yards overall and has been one of the brightest spots of the season for the Jets, who are trying to improve to 5-6 with a win on Sunday.

More of those big plays through the air will help the Jets’ chances of making that happen. The team’s running backs have 11 carries for 36 yards thus far while McCown has had more luck putting the ball in the hands of Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Carolina’s offense has worked out the other way. They’ve found some success on the ground — 16 carries for 111 yards — but Cam Newton is 7-of-18 for 86 yards through the air. He’s also been sacked twice by a Jets defense that’s started to find some success rushing the passer in the second half of the season.