Jets go deep to Robby Anderson again, take first lead of day

Robby Anderson ran his streak of games with a touchdown catch to five in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and he decided to double his fun in the second half.

Anderson turned upfield after an out cut in the third quarter of the game after Josh McCown waved him toward open field and then reeled in a perfect pass from the veteran quarterback for a 54-yard touchdown. The score is Anderson’s seventh of the season and puts the Jets up for the first time on the afternoon.

The 17-12 lead will stand up if Cam Newton‘s passing doesn’t improve. The Panthers quarterback is 0-for-2 with a sack through the first two drives of the second half and has misfired on eight straight throws dating back to the first half.

That’s left the Panthers unable to build on the 12-3 lead they took in the first half and ups their risk of losing a game that will weigh on their spot in the NFC playoff picture heading into the final five weeks of the regular season.