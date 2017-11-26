John Fox doesn’t give “a rip” about job security questions

Getty Images

The Bears got blown out by the Eagles 31-3 on Sunday in a game that was even less competitive than that lopsided score would suggest.

The Bears fell behind 24-0 in the first half, were outgained 420-140 on the afternoon and gave up 176 rushing yards to drop their record to 12-31 since John Fox became the head coach in 2015. That record and the lack of signs that the Bears are setting up for a strong finish to the year are fueling questions about whether Fox should remain in the job, but they aren’t questions Fox has any interest in discussing.

“Frankly, I don’t give a rip,” Fox said, via Adam Hoge of WGN.

If Fox’s players don’t do a more convincing job of giving a rip in the final five games of the season, it will make a pretty compelling argument that they should be the final five games of Fox’s tenure in Chicago.