Julio Jones makes more history

Getty Images

Before Sunday, only one NFL player had multiple 250-yard receiving games. That player has now had a third one.

Via the NFL, Falcons receiver Julio Jones extended his own career record for 250-yard games from two to three with 12 catches for 253 yards against the Buccaneers.

He also has the most catches and yards through 90 games of any player in history. His 563 receptions best Aquan Boldin by five, and his 8,649 receiving yards surpass Lance Alworth by 147.

Jones still has a long way to go in his career, but he’s already looking like he’s on track to be a rare first-ballot Hall of Famer at his position.