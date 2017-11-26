Julio Jones makes more history

Posted by Mike Florio on November 26, 2017, 8:13 PM EST
Getty Images

Before Sunday, only one NFL player had multiple 250-yard receiving games. That player has now had a third one.

Via the NFL, Falcons receiver Julio Jones extended his own career record for 250-yard games from two to three with 12 catches for 253 yards against the Buccaneers.

He also has the most catches and yards through 90 games of any player in history. His 563 receptions best Aquan Boldin by five, and his 8,649 receiving yards surpass Lance Alworth by 147.

Jones still has a long way to go in his career, but he’s already looking like he’s on track to be a rare first-ballot Hall of Famer at his position.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Julio Jones makes more history

  4. I don’t say this often, but Jones looks like a Randy Moss type talent out there. After all of this talk about how AJ Green was better (no knock on AJ, he’s a great WR), but Julio just looks like he’s finally getting someone to maximize his rare and freakish physical talents.

    I really hope he gets a ring so voters don’t overthink his Hall of Fame candidacy because “he didn’t win the big one.” The man won the Super Bowl for the Falcons, before Kyle Shanahan choked with his play calling. As a Patriots fan – I have to give him a ton of respect. He was nightmare in that game. I don’t know what the numbers say, but he drew more coverage than anyone could ask for and made huge plays when it mattered.

  5. Jones is a great talent!! But can someone tell me how that catch and dive over the pylon when it came loose after he landed stood as a catch? Even flike morio would call that incomplete!!

  6. I really hope he gets a ring so voters don’t overthink his Hall of Fame candidacy because “he didn’t win the big one.

    ————-

    His career is far from over. He WILL win the BIG ONE. Stop with the condescending backhanded so called compliment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!