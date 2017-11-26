Lack of obvious replacement keeps Roger Goodell safe

Posted by Mike Florio on November 26, 2017
Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called off the lawyers, he hasn’t called off the dogs.

A Saturday editorial in the Wall Street Journal takes direct aim at the Commissioner, tracing the league’s current problem to a failure to oust Roger Goodell in the immediate aftermath of the Ray Rice debacle. Some in league circles suspect that the op-ed bears the fingerprints of Jones, who seems to believe that the door remains open to block Goodell’s new contract and, in turn, bring his tenure to an end.

But here’s the problem Jones and the other owners would have to confront: Who would replace Goodell?

It’s similar to the question that emerges when a fan base wants to dump its favorite team’s coach or quarterback. It’s easy to get rid of the guy who have, but it may be hard to find someone as good or better.

As one source explained it to PFT, no one currently in the league office is regarded as a capable, immediate replacement for Goodell. Tod Leiweke and Brian Rolapp are possibilities, in time. For now, though, there’s no one who could easily and seamlessly take over.

Which means that the owners would have to go outside the building, hiring someone from a team or from some other line of work. Some have argued that the size of the league justifies the hiring of a CEO from corporate America — someone who may not know anything about football but who knows everything about helping make a successful business even more successful, by surrounding himself or herself with the right people, knowing what he or she doesn’t know, delegating aggressively, and providing real leadership, direction, and motivation.

But who would that be? With both a looming CBA fight and multiple network negotiations on the horizon, dumping the current Commissioner without a clear plan for his successor could make a bad situation even worse. Which means that, no matter how bad Jones tries to make it for Goodell, the worst-case scenario likely isn’t coming for the Commissioner.

5 responses to “Lack of obvious replacement keeps Roger Goodell safe

  1. Replace him with someone who is fair and honest and doesn’t let the players kneel, that would be a change in the right direction.

  3. Alan Mulally, former CEO of Ford. A brilliant executive and team builder. Runs circles around Roger intellectually, emotionally, inter-personally. Worth $40 million/year. Roger isn’t worth 4 cents.

  4. Hey Mike, there are a lot of CEO’s out there who would replace him. Take for example our current Sect. of State. I vote for Rex. Much better gig and Rex owes his present employer a payback for the insults.

  5. Right, because the leadership issue starts first with ownership.
    Ownership placed Goodell in power.
    Ownership sat on their butts while Goodell made them tons of money.
    Now that Goodell screwed up (enough for the Owners…finally…), Ownership alluvasudden wants change but as is typically the case in a Reactive environment, no suitable alternative is immediately-available.

    Proactive Owners would’ve seen this coming a long time ago and developed a succession plan.

    But it’s 2017… we’re all about Reactions.

